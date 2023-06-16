Provincetown to Expand Early Learning Center

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s Early Learning Center is set to receive an expansion.

The town’s School Department requested $125,000 for upgrades.

In turn, town funding and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money issued by Barnstable County will be utilized for projects such as an upgrade to the site’s AC units, new lighting, and a revamped playground surface.

A third infant and toddler room will also be opened this summer.

The Early Learning Center is located at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center along Mayflower Street. It serves local children eight weeks old through kindergarten.