Provincetown Welcomes Three New Firefighters

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown recently announced the graduation of three new full-time firefighters from the Massachusetts Fire Academy (MFA) Career Recruit Firefighter Training Class.

The town welcomes Firefighter/EMTs Rodrigo Santos, Warren Richey, and Christopher Gaboury, who were among 21 statewide graduates receiving their certificates at the ceremony held at the Department of Fire Services’ campus in Bridgewater.

The three came to the department from diverse walks of life, including Arizona native Richey, who transferred to the department from the Provincetown Transfer station.

“I’m excited to advance my education in firefighting as a career,” said Richey. “I have worked in various occupations throughout my life, and have never felt so fulfilled until I found the fire service. I am honored to be able to serve my community and will do so with integrity every day.”

“I’m very proud of the town’s ongoing efforts to enhance public safety in our community as part of our transitions to a combination department with full-time staff and volunteers,” said Town Manager Alex Morse. “We are proud of Rodrigo, Warren, and Christopher for the dedication and commitment they’ve shown by successfully completing the academy.”

