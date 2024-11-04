You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Psychedelic Therapy and Question 4 with former “Buffy” and “True Lies” actor Eliza Dushku Palandjian

November 4, 2024

Should Massachusetts voters give the go-ahead to loosening psychedelic substance restrictions? Former actor and current clinical expert on therapy Eliza Dushku Palandjian says yes.

She joins Grady Culhane with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter to discuss how the therapy options opened up with the substances when used in controlled, responsible ways have made a substantial impact on her own life as well as thousands of others struggling with PTSD and more, including many military veterans.

Meanwhile, opponents express concern about the 12 by 12 foot allowed home area residents could grow at home, as well as enforcement. 

