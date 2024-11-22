Rabies Positive Raccoon Discovered on Outer Cape

EASTHAM – A rabies-positive dead raccoon has been reported in Eastham.

It was found by Wild Care on Smith Road. As the raccoon was found with porcupine quills in its muzzle and arm, officials suspect it was transported to Eastham from another location where porcupines are more prevalent.

Cape raccoons are generally rabies-free. Raccoon variant rabies has not been detected on Cape Cod since 2021 when a rabies positive raccoon was discovered in Hyannis found to have originated in Plymouth.

Prior to 2021, the last case of raccoon variant rabies on Cape Cod was in 2013.

Officials with the County and USDA say they’re investigating this incident and are reporting all findings to the appropriate state, county, and town entities.

The County has issued the following warnings following the report: