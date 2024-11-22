Rabies Positive Raccoon Discovered on Outer Cape

EASTHAM – A rabies-positive dead raccoon has been reported in Eastham.
It was found by Wild Care on Smith Road. As the raccoon was found with porcupine quills in its muzzle and arm, officials suspect it was transported to Eastham from another location where porcupines are more prevalent.
Cape raccoons are generally rabies-free. Raccoon variant rabies has not been detected on Cape Cod since 2021 when a rabies positive raccoon was discovered in Hyannis found to have originated in Plymouth.
Prior to 2021, the last case of raccoon variant rabies on Cape Cod was in 2013.
Officials with the County and USDA say they’re investigating this incident and are reporting all findings to the appropriate state, county, and town entities.
The County has issued the following warnings following the report:
- Do not feed, touch, or interact with feral cats or other wild animals (even if they are deceased).
- Domestic animals who interact with wild animals or have wounds of unknown origin must be treated as if they have had a rabies exposure. Do not touch an injured pet with your bare hands; use gloves and a hose to wash your pet’s wounds. Even if you don’t see a bite or wound, there may be saliva from the rabid animal still on your pet.
- Call your veterinarian to help you determine if the animal needs medical attention.
- If an individual or pet is believed to have been exposed to a wild animal, please contact your doctor and inform your local health department to determine if post exposure prophylaxis is recommended.
- Animal bites by wildlife should be reported to the 24/7 Epidemiology Line (617) 983-6800 for risk assessment and coordination of the animal for rabies testing at the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory (MASPHL).