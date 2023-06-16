Racers Prep for Edgartown Race Weekend

EDGARTOWN – Racers are preparing to take to the waters of Martha’s Vineyard during the Edgartown Race Weekend.

‘Round-the-Sound races began Thursday and will continue into Saturday, with the main ‘Round-the-Island event set to start Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The 86th edition of the race will begin and end at Edgartown Harbor, as yachters will sail clockwise around the island, pending the weather.

Spectators will have multiple spots across the Vineyard to watch the action unfold.

For more information, visit the race’s website by clicking here.