You are here: Home / Community / Local Businesses Benefit From Resilience Fund

Local Businesses Benefit From Resilience Fund

January 3, 2021

 

 

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Resilience Fund recently received a $2,500 donation from Cape Cod Package Store’s Rare Bourbon Raffle.

Strong participation by customers and the community made the donation possible. 

The owners of Cape Cod Package Store Fine Wine & Spirits hold the raffle annually in honor of their father, John J Pendergast Jr.

They selected Cape Cod Resilience Fund as the recipients of this year’s donation in the spirit of helping out other local businesses.

The Cape Cod Resilience Fund is a partnership between Love Live Local and the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, with assistance from various Cape Chambers Of Commerce.

The cooperative effort provides grants to small businesses to help them through financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Community, Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 