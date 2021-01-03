Local Businesses Benefit From Resilience Fund

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Resilience Fund recently received a $2,500 donation from Cape Cod Package Store’s Rare Bourbon Raffle.

Strong participation by customers and the community made the donation possible.

The owners of Cape Cod Package Store Fine Wine & Spirits hold the raffle annually in honor of their father, John J Pendergast Jr.

They selected Cape Cod Resilience Fund as the recipients of this year’s donation in the spirit of helping out other local businesses.

The Cape Cod Resilience Fund is a partnership between Love Live Local and the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, with assistance from various Cape Chambers Of Commerce.

The cooperative effort provides grants to small businesses to help them through financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter