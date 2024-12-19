Regional Food Producers Receive Grants To Renovate And Modernize

PLYMOUTH/BARNSTABLE – State officials have announced over $3 million in grants to support farmers, including technical improvements and help in modernizing to meet energy and climate needs, improved food safety and composting, and cranberry bog renovations, with almost over $450,000 going to regional food producers.

The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program, which helps provide produce and aquaculture operations with modern equipment, provided the following grants to Cape businesses:

Cape Abilities, Inc. in Dennis received $38,441 for upgrades that included a new walk-in refrigerator and storage sheds.

Beer Money Oyster Company, LLC in Plymouth receive $11,184 for a new ice machine.

Tony Andrews Farm in Falmouth received $16,335 for cold storage upgrades within its property.

Simon Edwards in Nantucket received $2,856 for new insulated vats for oyster transportation.

The Cranberry Bog Renovation Grant Program awarded the following regional grants to support efficient and environmentally friendly redesign at working Cranberry Bogs:

Back River Bog Company in Bourne received $95,000 for renovations on 3.8 acres of bogland.

Georgetown Cranberry in South Yarmouth received $75,000 to renovate three acres of bogland.

Piney Wood Cranberry Company, Inc. in Plymouth received $125,000 to renovate eight acres of bogland.

Quaker Run Cranberries, LLC in Marstons Mills received $100,000 to renovate four acres of bogland.

“At every stage, farms face many unpredictable factors that can lead to consequential and devastating results which is why these programs have proven to be transformative in allowing them to adapt and thrive in the face of this uncertainty,” said Ashley Randle, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

“We know that farmers are some of the most resourceful and resilient people in any industry,” she said. “It’s in their nature to endure, and we are pleased to be able to offer these grant opportunities to support their resilience.”