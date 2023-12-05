You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rep. Fernandes Running for State Senate

December 5, 2023

Dylan Fernandes

HYANNIS – Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes has announced that he is running for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

In a statement, he said he brings six years of legislative experience to the table, including working on issues including environment, affordable housing, and public health. 

He said he will also address the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process, saying that he believes Holtec International has been negligent in both terms of environmental impacts and public health. 

The seat is currently occupied by Susan Moran from Falmouth. She will be leaving the position to run for Barnstable County Superior Court Clerk.

