You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Repairs Completed At Cape Cod National Seashore’s Penniman House

Repairs Completed At Cape Cod National Seashore’s Penniman House

December 3, 2024

Penniman House. Photo provided by National Park Service.

EASTHAM – A rehabilitation project has been completed at the Captain Edward Penniman House at Cape Cod National Seashore in Eastham.

The National Park Service says conditions were mitigated that were contributing to loss of historic integrity. The work included repairs to damaged plaster walls and ceilings.

The project was federally funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Penniman House was built in 1868. Park staff offer tours of the house during the summer months.

Read more CapeCod.com content about the Penniman House: 

Overlooking Fort Hill, The Penniman House Recalls A Sea Captain’s Past 

Whalebone Gate Removed From Captain Penniman House 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 