Repairs Completed At Cape Cod National Seashore’s Penniman House

EASTHAM – A rehabilitation project has been completed at the Captain Edward Penniman House at Cape Cod National Seashore in Eastham.

The National Park Service says conditions were mitigated that were contributing to loss of historic integrity. The work included repairs to damaged plaster walls and ceilings.

The project was federally funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Penniman House was built in 1868. Park staff offer tours of the house during the summer months.

