Representative Xiarhos Pushes for Right to Shelter Changes

BARNSTABLE – With the migrant situation on Cape Cod creating a strain on the region, some officials are looking to change the right to shelter law, which is only in place in the state of Massachusetts.

As the Cape continues working on the struggle for affordable housing, Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos said there are current residents of the area who do not have a place to live, and he believes the law passed in 1983 was intended to help United States citizens.

“The right to shelter law is what is creating this situation in Massachusetts, and remember we’re the only state in the country, out of 50 states we’re the only one with a right to shelter law,” Xiarhos said.

He recently filed a bill that would ask for a hearing to discuss the right to shelter law and make it more clear to him on who it is actually for.

Xiarhos believes the law should still help pregnant women and families, but is looking for a better clarification as to who else it should be helping, and could it be changed to better help everyone involved in the situation.

“I think it’s time to look at that law and to update it to the 2023 version, not the 1983 version,” said Xiarhos.

He went on to state that he is working with approximately 22 other state representatives across the commonwealth so far, and his hope is to have his bill lead to a public hearing where all different points of view can have their chance to speak on the matter.

Research says the state will reach capacity for the migrants by the end of the month.