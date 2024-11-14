You are here: Home / NewsCenter / RMV Commercial Learner’s Permit Exams No Longer English-Only

RMV Commercial Learner’s Permit Exams No Longer English-Only

November 14, 2024

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is expanding the number of languages offered during commercial learner’s permit exams.  

In addition to English, these exams are now being offered in Spanish and Portuguese.

“We hope to encourage more residents to consider applying for a Commercial Driver’s License. Making the exam available in additional languages will give more residents an opportunity to get a credential which will make them eligible for many job opportunities and will also support the needs of businesses, school systems, and other employers who need CDL holders to provide essential services,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

The RMV says the driving skill test that follows must be administered in English, per federal regulation, and use of an interpreter is not allowed.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

