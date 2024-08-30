You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rock Festival In Support Of Local Veterans To Be Held This Sunday

Rock Festival In Support Of Local Veterans To Be Held This Sunday

August 30, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is preparing to host the inaugural Veterans Rock Music Festival on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at the Hyannis Village Green.

Open to the public and free for all to attend, the festival is presented by local rock band Club 9 Ball and the family of veteran Arthur Devine and will pay tribute to local veterans, with proceeds benefitting the Center’s efforts to provide help and supportive services for Cape veterans and their families.

Doors will open at 11 am and close at 6 pm, with live bands and veteran-owned food vendors operating all day alongside raffles offering prizes generously donated by local businesses including Hy-Line Cruises, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, and Osterville Acupuncture.

