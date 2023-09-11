You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work Scheduled

Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work Scheduled

September 11, 2023

SAGAMORE – On Wednesday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District contractors will conduct inspection and maintenance work on one side of the Sagamore Bridge.

The travel lanes heading onto Cape Cod will be restricted to a single lane during the scheduled work hours as a result.

Both travel lanes heading off Cape will remain open for travel.

No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while lane restrictions are in place.

The public is urged to follow safety signs and officials when traveling through the affected areas.

