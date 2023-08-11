Sales Tax Holiday To Be Held On Saturday And Sunday

HYANNIS – The in-state sales tax holiday for 2023 is this weekend, running on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.

During this period, most retail items purchased in-state for personal use up to $2,500 will be exempt from sales tax, including qualifying online sales.

Qualifying items ordered online will remain exempt even if the delivery of the item takes place after the holiday.

Certain rentals of up to 30 days will be exempt from sales tax, while layaway sales during this period do not qualify.

All retailers that normally operate on the 12 and 13 of the month and who make taxable sales of tangible property in the state or to in-state-purchasers must take part in the event, and numerous individual items up to the $2,500 mark may be purchased, even if the combined cost exceeds it.

Individual items over $2,500 will be taxed for the full amount, not just the amount exceeding the $2,500 limit.

Clothing items are generally exempt from the sales tax unless the item costs more than $175, in which case the amount over $175 will be taxed.

Items such as meals, motor vehicles, telecommunication services, alcohol, and energy sources such as gas and electricity will continue to be taxed during this period and are not exempt from sales tax over the holiday.

No retroactive taxes will be due for the exchange of items bought during the holiday.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter