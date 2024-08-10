Sales Tax To Be Waived For Personal Items This Weekend

MASHPEE – The Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend is this weekend, with the state sales tax of 6.25% being waived on most retail items costing less than $2,500.

Many big-ticket appliances and electronics are eligible for the tax exemption so long as they are for personal use, while purchases of things such as gas, electricity, and tobacco are ineligible.

Purchases by businesses and corporations will also continue to be taxed.

Scheduled in what is typically a slow month for retail businesses, many family-owned businesses see a jump in sales over the tax holiday, and some businesses are taking the opportunity to make a spectacle for the occasion.

On Saturday, Mashpee Commons will hold one such event with a “Summer Sidewalk Party” from noon to 3 pm, with many shops hosting sidewalk shopping stands in addition to activities for children, live DJs and gift card giveaways.

