Sandwich Boardwalk Opens After Long Wait

SANDWICH – After a long wait and a series of delays, the Sandwich Boardwalk is finally open to the public once more following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll and local officials.

Destroyed in a 2022 nor’easter, the boardwalk has long been a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, and its destruction prompted a lengthy construction period that included legal disputes, the design of a more storm-resistant walkway that remains true to its historic look, and efforts to return the recovered planks bearing the engraved names of Cape Codders to their owners.

While opening in the twilight of summer, the town is encouraging residents to take a stroll, enjoy its new design, and consider taking a plunge before the official end of summer