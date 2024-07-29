Sandwich Emergency Officials Encourage Residents To Be “Hurricane Prepared”

SANDWICH – As the 2024 Hurricane Season ramps up, the Sandwich Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to ensure they are properly prepared.

Weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are forecasting a range of 17 to 25 named storms with winds of 36 mph or higher, with 8 to 13 projected to become hurricanes, including potentially major hurricanes.

The projection represents a higher-than-normal seasonal probability.

The SOE recommends signing up for Sandwich 311, which provides updates from the local government on weather events and other emergencies.

Residents are advised to ensure their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries, to consider attaching plywood covers to protect windows and sliding doors if a hurricane approaches, to prepare a hurricane kit with essential items such as water, food, and to refill necessary medications if prescribed.

Those living in areas with a high flood risk should acquaint themselves with the area’s evacuation zones and emergency corridors.

To learn more, click here.