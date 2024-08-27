Sandwich, Lieutenant Governor To Celebrate Reconstructed Boardwalk With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is inviting the public to come and celebrate the reconstructed Sandwich Boardwalk with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 1:30 pm.

The event will feature a roster of state, regional, and local speakers headlined by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, as well as the Cape Cod Commission’s Kristy Senatori, local author and activist Dean Coe, and Sandwich Select Board members Charles M. Holden, Shane Hoctor, and Patrick Ellis, the latter of whom will serve as emcee for the event.

Following the ceremony light refreshments will be available as attendees gather to socialize.

The town is encouraging those of able footing to park at the Town Neck Beach parking lot and walk across the Boardwalk to join the event as parking is limited at the Boardwalk Road parking lot.

The Boardwalk Road lot will be closed that day until a half hour prior to the event to ensure all possible spaces are used for ceremony attendees.