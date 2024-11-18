You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich To Hold Special Town Meeting This Evening

Sandwich To Hold Special Town Meeting This Evening

November 18, 2024

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is holding a Special Town Meeting today, November 18, 2024, at 7 pm at the Sandwich Middle High School at 365 Quaker Meetinghouse Road in East Sandwich.

The meeting will consider several large articles, including whether to raise the School Department’s budget by $164,798.00 for repair, maintenance, and improvement of school facilities and whether to borrow up to $2.65 million to fund affordable housing through the Henry T. Wing School Project.

Other articles include funding for the Sandwich Chamber of Commerce and the Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, funds to renovate the Cedarville Cemetery at the corner of Ploughed Neck Road and Route 6A, and the Town Burying Ground on Grove Street, and funds and appropriations related to the Town’s wastewater infrastructure.

All articles are recommended by the Board of Selectmen and are estimated to have zero tax impact, except for Article 6 regarding a 1% increase in the town’s Surcharge for the Water Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which, if approved by vote at the May 2025 Annual Town Election, would raise estimated costs at the average valued home by $71.

The full warrant can be found online by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 