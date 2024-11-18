Sandwich To Hold Special Town Meeting This Evening

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is holding a Special Town Meeting today, November 18, 2024, at 7 pm at the Sandwich Middle High School at 365 Quaker Meetinghouse Road in East Sandwich.

The meeting will consider several large articles, including whether to raise the School Department’s budget by $164,798.00 for repair, maintenance, and improvement of school facilities and whether to borrow up to $2.65 million to fund affordable housing through the Henry T. Wing School Project.

Other articles include funding for the Sandwich Chamber of Commerce and the Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, funds to renovate the Cedarville Cemetery at the corner of Ploughed Neck Road and Route 6A, and the Town Burying Ground on Grove Street, and funds and appropriations related to the Town’s wastewater infrastructure.

All articles are recommended by the Board of Selectmen and are estimated to have zero tax impact, except for Article 6 regarding a 1% increase in the town’s Surcharge for the Water Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which, if approved by vote at the May 2025 Annual Town Election, would raise estimated costs at the average valued home by $71.

The full warrant can be found online by clicking here.