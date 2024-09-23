Sarah Peake Stepping Down Early From State Rep Seat

PROVINCETOWN – Fourth Barnstable District State Representative Sarah Peake has resigned her seat to take a new job working for Governor Maura Healey.

Peake was not seeking another term, and said it has been the honor of her life to serve the Massachusetts House of Representatives for the past 18 years.

She says her staff will continue their work helping constituents with their needs.

Democrat Hadley Luddy of Orleans, the CEO of the Homeless Prevention Council, ran unopposed for Peake’s seat in the September primary, and she is also running unopposed in the November general election.

Peake’s new job will be a liaison to state and local officials, with a focus on the Cape and Islands communities and regional issues such as seasonal communities, housing and economic development. She will also advise Governor Healey on legislative and local matters.

“Anyone who has had the privilege of working with Sarah Peake knows that she is a consensus builder who brings people together to get things done. She has always been a strong voice on behalf of civil rights and rural communities and an effective leader on affordable housing, transportation infrastructure, and school funding,” said Governor Healey.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the team, where she will work hand-in-hand with our colleagues in government on our shared goals of making Massachusetts more affordable, competitive and equitable.”