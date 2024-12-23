You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sea Street Construction To Resume In Early January

Sea Street Construction To Resume In Early January

December 23, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Beginning on Monday, January 6, 2025, contractors in Barnstable will resume in-road sewer construction along Sea Street as part of the 720 Main Street Pump Station Replacement Project. 

The work will include closing down a section of Sea Street from Main Street to South Street and a portion of the left lane of South Street during construction hours periods scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Work is expected to last over three weeks.

Business access will be maintained throughout, with traffic monitors onsite during work hours. Full road access will be restored outside of construction periods.

Residents, travelers, and commuters are asked to slow down and be careful when traveling through the construction area while work is underway, and to heed posted signage and guidance from safety monitors.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 