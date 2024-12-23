Sea Street Construction To Resume In Early January

BARNSTABLE – Beginning on Monday, January 6, 2025, contractors in Barnstable will resume in-road sewer construction along Sea Street as part of the 720 Main Street Pump Station Replacement Project.

The work will include closing down a section of Sea Street from Main Street to South Street and a portion of the left lane of South Street during construction hours periods scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Work is expected to last over three weeks.

Business access will be maintained throughout, with traffic monitors onsite during work hours. Full road access will be restored outside of construction periods.

Residents, travelers, and commuters are asked to slow down and be careful when traveling through the construction area while work is underway, and to heed posted signage and guidance from safety monitors.