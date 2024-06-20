Senator Moran Offers Assistance To Family Of Injured Cape Firefighter

FALMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran was recently recognized publicly by Falmouth Fire and Rescue for what was described as “selfless support” for the family of Lieutenant Timothy Bailey.

The fireman suffered severe injuries in the line of duty while fighting a three-alarm blaze last December.

Moran provided her apartment in Boston to the Bailey family while Timothy was being treated at Mass General Hospital, which enabled them to spend Christmas together.

“First responders are the heart of our communities. There is no career more noble than risking your life to save others, and likewise, we need to be here as a community to support them,” said Moran.

According to Senator Moran’s office, Bailey’s journey to recovery will be extensive. Contributions and messages of encouragement can be directed to the Falmouth Fire Department.

