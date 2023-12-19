You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fundraiser set up for injured Falmouth firefighter

December 19, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Lieutenant Timothy Bailey suffered multiple traumatic injuries while battling a 3-alarm fire on Sunday, December 17th, requiring him to be air-lifted to Mass General Hospital. Lt. Bailey has a long road to recovery, including multiple surgeries and a lengthy hospital stay in Boston.

Tim is a 19-year veteran of the Falmouth Fire Dept, and he and his wife Debra were looking forward to spending Christmas with their 14-year old son Jack.

As the Bailey Family navigates an abrupt change to their Holiday Season, any donation you can make to assist the family through this challenging time is greatly appreciated.

The Greg Hill Foundation will match up to $5,000 and cover all credit card transaction fees.

