Senior Deaths in Car Accidents on the Rise

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast says that the number of seniors involved in deadly car accidents has been on the rise.

Senior Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said in 2022, the last year of available federal data, there were 7,870 fatal traffic crashes involving an older driver aged 65 and older. It’s a 4.7 percent increase from 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

8,572 people were killed in crashes involving an older driver in 2022 – the highest number since at least 1975.

He added while seniors are less likely than younger drivers to engage in risky behaviors while driving, they’re at greater risk of being seriously injured if a crash occurs.

“It’s important for seniors to stay active in their communities, but age-related changes may affect their driving ability,” said Schieldrop.

“Families and caregivers can help seniors stay safe on the road by encouraging them to keep their driving skills sharp and having a conversation should any changes need to be made behind the wheel.”

He said the rise in fatalities could be attributed to an increase in how many older drivers there are in general: in 2022, there were around 51.5 million licensed older drivers – an increase of 15.6 million since 2012 and an increase of 23 million since 2002, according to the latest available data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Factoring in colder weather and its effect on the road, as well as less overall daylight in the winter, can dramatically improve safety while driving. Schieldrop says seatbelts and other safety features like adaptive cruise control can also be a lifesaver for drivers in an accident regardless of age.

He also highlighted public transport as way to travel safely as driving becomes less of an option with age. He said drivers in recent years are able to outlive their ability to drive by about seven years on average, and that local transit authorities are a great option when it’s time to hang up the keys.