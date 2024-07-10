You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shark Week Features Local Face with Dr. Greg Skomal

Shark Week Features Local Face with Dr. Greg Skomal

July 10, 2024

Dr. Greg Skomal with tagging apparatus. CapeCod.com

PROVINCETOWN – Shark Week will feature a familiar face to Cape Codders. Dr. Greg Skomal with the State Division of Marine Fisheries has been tagging white sharks off the region’s coast for years, and he and his Cape work will feature on Discovery’s “Great White North” premiering Wednesday night.

The show explores the connection between Cape Cod and growing shark populations in Nova Scotia.

Shark populations have exploded around Cape Cod in recent years as seal populations rise, leading to several beach closures already this summer as fins are spotted.

Safety officials urge residents to swim in groups and stay away from low-visibility water and seals—shark’s natural prey.

Tagged sharks can be tracked through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, though many sharks remain untagged.

More on the Discovery channel premiere can be found here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 