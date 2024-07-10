Shark Week Features Local Face with Dr. Greg Skomal

PROVINCETOWN – Shark Week will feature a familiar face to Cape Codders. Dr. Greg Skomal with the State Division of Marine Fisheries has been tagging white sharks off the region’s coast for years, and he and his Cape work will feature on Discovery’s “Great White North” premiering Wednesday night.

The show explores the connection between Cape Cod and growing shark populations in Nova Scotia.

Shark populations have exploded around Cape Cod in recent years as seal populations rise, leading to several beach closures already this summer as fins are spotted.

Safety officials urge residents to swim in groups and stay away from low-visibility water and seals—shark’s natural prey.

Tagged sharks can be tracked through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, though many sharks remain untagged.

More on the Discovery channel premiere can be found here.