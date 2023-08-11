Work Vessels Arrive for Vineyard Wind 1 Project

FALMOUTH – Installation vessels have arrived in state waters for work on the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore energy project. Officials recently announced that they expect to begin providing wind power to the region by mid-October.

Specialized cranes and other equipment will be required to install the large wind turbines used by Vineyard Wind. The vessels required for the project docked in Salem.

The offshore wind development, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and the first of its kind in the U.S., plans to ease in by generating power at a group of six turbines in the waters off of Martha’s Vineyard before steadily ramping up production and achieving full operating power by the middle of next year.

The project is expected to power over 400,000 units in Massachusetts while reducing the economic and ecological damage caused by fossil fuels, according to project officials.