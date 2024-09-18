You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Single Eastbound Lane To Close Down At Busy Intersection On Thursday

Single Eastbound Lane To Close Down At Busy Intersection On Thursday

September 18, 2024

CENTERVILLE – Town officials in Barnstable have announced that a single-lane closure will be implemented eastbound along Falmouth Road on Thursday, September 19, 2024, in the vicinity of the Phinney’s Lane intersection to allow the installation of telecommunication cables.

Work will take place between 9 am and 3 pm, and traffic control will be on-site to maintain traffic flow in each direction.

Residents and commuters are asked to drive carefully and heed guidance from on-site monitors when traveling through the construction area.

