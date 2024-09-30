State Announces Grants To Improve Road Safety

BARNSTABLE – State officials have announced over $12 million in grants to improve road safety through the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, the State Agency Traffic Safety Grant Program, and the new Underserved Communities Traffic Safety Grant Program.

Most of the funds are being distributed to the Municipal Road Safety and State Agency Traffic Safety programs, while just over $282,000 will go to the Underserved Communities Traffic Safety program, which will deliver funds to support nonprofits benefitting low-income and environmental justice populations deemed to be at heightened risk of road decay.

Regionally, the municipalities of Barnstable, Bourne, Eastham, Falmouth, and Harwich received over $177,000 in funding from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program to update or maintain safe roads and traffic safety initiatives.

“Everyone deserves to be safe on Massachusetts streets, whether traveling by car, foot, public transportation, or bike,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As individual communities work to address their unique traffic safety concerns, these programs provide resources and supports that will ensure they have the tools they need to protect road users.”

“These grants fund critical initiatives that will help us toward our goal of reducing traffic crashes, serious injuries, and fatalities in Massachusetts,” said Kevin Stanton, Executive Director of the Office of Grants and Research, which administered the funds.

“We’re proud to work with local, state, federal, and nonprofit partners as well as community stakeholders to improve traffic safety for all road users.”