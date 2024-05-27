State House Passes HERO Act In Support Of Veterans

The State House of Representatives recently passed the HERO Act, legislation supporting Cape Veterans and their families by establishing new medical, dental, and behavioral health benefits.

House Bill 4661, or An Act honoring, empowering, and recognizing our servicemembers and veterans, includes measures that would raise annuity payments for blind, disabled, and paraplegic veterans, increase tax incentives for small businesses that hire veterans, and allow municipalities to provide veterans with annual increases in their property tax abatements.

A group of thirty veterans with the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center were on-site at the state house as the vote was passed, moving the bill to the state senate for further consideration.

Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos, who supported the bill, said “The Hero Act will help address a wide range of programs available to veterans, from annuities and property tax abatements to employment and medical assistance benefits.

“Veterans rely heavily on these programs for their health, safety, and financial security,” he said. “I am pleased the House took action on the bill this session.”