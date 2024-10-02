State Issues Request For Overhaul Of Online Child Care System

BOSTON – The Department of Early Education and Care has issued a request for vendors to develop a new family portal and case management system for the state’s child care financial assistance programs, in line with the calls for modernization within the Future Tech Act signed into law by Governor Healey.

The redesign will center around overhauling the currently out-of-date IT system and streamlining it to be more mobile-friendly, accessible, and multilingual to make it easier for families seeking assistance to receive aid and for childcare providers to administer it.

“Creating a new child care financial assistance IT system will support our continued efforts to expand access to help paying for care and making government services more user and mobile friendly,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler.

“Improving access to early education and care for all families in the communities in which they live, learn, and work is key to strengthening our economy and creating a more affordable and competitive Commonwealth,” he said.