State Officials Announce Funding To Support Substance Abuse Treatment For The Incarcerated

BARNSTABLE – State officials recently announced $310,000 in federal grant funding for Sheriff’s Offices across the state to support substance use disorder programming for incarcerated individuals.

Funding for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Grant Program is managed by the state’s Office of Grants and Research.

The program seeks to improve outcomes and successful reintegration into society for incarcerated individuals through evidence-based treatment offered in residential and jail-based settings.

“By building partnerships and investing resources in promising programs, we’re able to make measurable improvements in the safety and well-being of Massachusetts communities,” said Kevin Stanton, Executive Director of the Office of Grants and Research.

“I’m grateful to our ongoing partnerships with the sheriff’s departments who will use these funds to improve outcomes and public safety,” he said.

The Barnstable and Plymouth Sheriff’s Offices each received a $30,000 grant, the maximum available through the initiative for jail-based programming.