State Officials Release Employment Figures For November

BARNSTABLE – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has released its latest seasonally unadjusted unemployment and job estimates for in-state labor markets for November 2024.

The Office reports Barnstable had the highest decrease in jobs from October to November, by a total of 2.3%. However, when compared to November of 2023, Barnstable showed the highest rate of positive growth, with 3,200 more jobs, or 3.1% more.

The statewide unemployment rate in November was 4.0%, up 0.1 percentage points compared to October and 0.2 percentage points below the national average.