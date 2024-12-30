You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Officials Release Employment Figures For November

State Officials Release Employment Figures For November

December 30, 2024

 

BARNSTABLE – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has released its latest seasonally unadjusted unemployment and job estimates for in-state labor markets for November 2024.

The Office reports Barnstable had the highest decrease in jobs from October to November, by a total of 2.3%. However, when compared to November of 2023, Barnstable showed the highest rate of positive growth, with 3,200 more jobs, or 3.1% more.

The statewide unemployment rate in November was 4.0%, up 0.1 percentage points compared to October and 0.2 percentage points below the national average.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


