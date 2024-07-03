State Officials To Host Public Meetings To Discuss Early Education And Childcare

BOURNE – On Tuesday, July 2, state officials announced a series of regional childcare listening sessions to assist in developing the Early Education and Child Care Task Force recently established under Executive Order by Governor Maura Healey, with a scheduled visit to the Upper Cape Cod Technical High School in Bourne on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The sessions will provide a platform for parents, caregivers, educators, and childcare providers to give their input and share ideas as the state aims to institute a whole-of-government approach to childcare.

“Today marks an important step in our mission to ensure every child in Massachusetts has access to high-quality, affordable early education and care,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“By hosting these listening sessions,” she said, “we are opening a crucial dialogue with our communities to gather valuable insights and craft recommendations that reflect the needs and aspirations of our families and childcare providers. We are dedicated to building a foundation where every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Regional leaders such as the Barnstable County Commissioners and State Senator Susan Moran have said that a lack of affordable childcare options has been a major obstacle in building a sustainable year-round Cape economy.

To register for one of the listening sessions, which include both in-person and virtual meetings, click here.