State Jobless Numbers Show Mixed Picture, Improvement on Cape Cod

BOSTON – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development has released its seasonally unadjusted unemployment and job estimates for local labor markets in the month of July

Local unemployment rates increased in 15 labor markets while decreasing in four and remaining unchanged in five others compared to the month of June.

The rates in 24 local labor markets, however, were down compared to July of 2022.

Of the fifteen areas where employment estimates were published, twelve New England City and Town Area’s (NECTA’s) lost jobs over the month-to-month period, with the New Bedford and the Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton areas among those most heavily affected.

The region with the largest month to month gains was found locally in Barnstable, which experienced a rise in employment of 117,200 in June to 120,500 in July, a 2.8% increase.

The largest year to year increases were felt in the Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+3.8%), Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+3.5%), and Taunton-Middleborough-Norton (+2.8%) areas, with Barnstable experiencing a modest rise of two percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimates recorded a 12,500 job increase in July, complementing an over-the-year gain of 90,300 jobs.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics placed the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for July at 2.9%, a 0.1% rise from the revised June estimates and 0.9% below the nationwide unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8%.

Meanwhile, a recent report by the Executive Office of Workforce Development placed the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July at 2.5%, a 0.1% drop from its revised June estimate of 2.6% and a whole percentage point below the BLS’s nationwide seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5% in June.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter