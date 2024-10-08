You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Talks Campaign for State Senator

October 8, 2024

Two experienced lawmakers for the region will face off this November for the state senate seat being vacated by Susan Moran.

Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Rep. Dylan Fernandes says that he has a proven track record of successful bills, and is the pro-choice option, looking to make abortion services more available in the Cape and Islands region.

First Plymouth District State Rep. Mathew Muratore says he wants to bring more fiscal responsibility to the role as well as a stronger stance on immigration amid a significant increase in migrants in the state. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


