State Rep Xiarhos Files Bill Regarding State Oversight Of Onshore Electric Infrastructure

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos filed legislation this week requiring state officials to develop statewide compliance standards and safety protocols to mitigate potential environmental and public safety hazards from the rollout of onshore electric infrastructure supporting offshore wind energy.

Bill HD5210 was filed in response to concerns by some town officials and residents in and around neighborhoods housing electric substations regarding the risks of such infrastructure, including potential fire and environmental hazards.

Xiarhos stated that the bill is not meant to disrupt clean energy efforts, but to ensure proper protocols are in place to prevent or respond to catastrophic events should they occur, and that as part of a statewide clean energy initiative the state should be closely involved with proceedings at the local level.

“We need stakeholders and experts with experience in these matters to take a very close look at the potential issues and to develop meaningful solutions to the problem, quickly, if these projects are to proceed,” said Xiarhos.

“These are real potential hazards,” he said, “and as town officials have noted, once local zoning has passed there is a lack of state oversight for these projects and a dangerous lack of health, safety, and environmental protocols and planning on the state level.”