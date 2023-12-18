Fernandes Talks About Goals for State Senate Seat

BARNSTABLE – With the news of Susan Moran stepping down from her Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate comes the announcement by Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes that he will be running for the seat.

Fernandes said that by stepping into the new role it would be an opportunity to continue his work, but with a greater impact on the issues he’s been advocating for, which include affordable housing, opioid issues, and combating climate change.

“There’s also issues around mental health, which are still prevalent in this region too, all of which are things I want to focus on and so this just provides an opportunity to make an even greater impact in the lives of more people and in working on those issues,” Fernandes said.

He went on to say that he is looking forward to getting out in the communities and talking to residents about the future and what he can do to improve it.

Fernandes began his journey in politics at the age of 26 when he became a state representative as he says he always wanted to get involved in public service as it was always very important to him.

“My focus in life and in my career is to try to make a positive impact, and for me I thought the best venue or the best way to make a positive impact in people’s lives was through the government,” said Fernandes.

He said that his family came to the Cape Cod area four generations ago as strawberry farmers which made things difficult for them, but his father dropped out of school and made a life for his family so that he could go to college and pursue his goals of helping his community.

Fernandes says he feels incredibly fortunate and now wants to give back to the region in the best way he knows.

The entire interview with State Representative Dylan Fernandes is available now on CapeCod.com.