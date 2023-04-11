State Stockpiling Abortion Drugs Amid Potential Restrictions

HYANNIS – Massachusetts will stockpile at least one year’s worth of abortion drugs amid potential restrictions on access to the medication.

Governor Maura Healey joins several other governors across the nation in announcing that they will purchase mifepristone to have on-hand for those seeking abortion.

The move follows a court ruling by a Texas judge.

“The ruling is paused for seven days to allow the government time to appeal—which they have. But when it goes into effect, it could ban mifepristone nation-wide even in states like Massachusetts where abortion is legally, or at least that’s the concern,”

She also signed an executive order that provides protection for abortion service providers and patients under state law.

“I just now signed an executive order that confirms that medication abortion, including mifepristone, remains protected under Massachusetts state law,”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell joined other Attorneys General in urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to halt enforcement of the rule while the Department of Justice appeals the decision.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois recently reaffirmed that he would not prosecute anyone seeking abortion services, even if they are from a state where the procedure is illegal.

“Prosecutor out of state that wants to prosecute a woman for abortion in some state where it’s illegal would need the assistance of this DA’s office to go forward and I am not going to help in that regard.”