Sunday Journal – A Commuter Train on Cape? Local Transit Expert Talks Challenges and Benefits

September 22, 2023

Recently, Cape and Islands lawmakers made a proposal to study bringing the MBTA’s commuter rail to Buzzards Bay, with potential plans to connect Barnstable or even Yarmouth. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about what kind of challenges would be involved in such a plan, as well as the benefits it could bring to the Cape community, especially as net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal deadlines get closer.

