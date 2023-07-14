Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen

We were pleased to welcome Steven Xiarhos, founder of Big Nick’s Ride For The Fallen and 5th Barnstable District State Representative, back on to the program this weekend. The 14th iteration of the ride honoring fallen and surviving veterans from the region will be held starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 16. Created in honor of his late son, Xiarhos spoke about the ride’s importance to the local military community.