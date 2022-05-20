Between sharks, right whales and now a recently spotted orca, marine life experts say that Cape Codders should expect more varieties of marine animals off the shoreline. OCEARCH’s Dr. Bob Hueter says as waters warm and decades of heavy human activity is scaled back, sharks like Andromache will start working their way north earlier in the year and populations will bounce back to what they were decades ago.
Sunday Journal – First Sharks of the Season with OCEARCH
May 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
