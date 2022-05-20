Cape Cod’s hazardous waste collection events are about more than just spring cleaning, according to Barnstable County’s Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and Water Guardian Kalliope Chute. For a region like Cape Cod, with only one major source of drinking water, she says that the effects of not disposing of hazardous waste correctly can have far reaching impacts, as well as pose a danger to first responders in an emergency.
Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod
May 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
