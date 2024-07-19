Sunday Journal – Sagamore Bridge Funding Finished, County Official Reacts

The Sagamore Bridge replacement project has finally reached the funding necessary to get work underway after receiving a federal grant for almost $1 billion. Governor Maura Healey says they’ll get shovels in the ground by 2027 and that will create more than 9,000 union jobs, including construction, design, and maintenance. Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest joins Sunday Journal to discuss the years-long initiative to get the bridge replaced, including the current administration’s role and what it means for the Cape’s future.