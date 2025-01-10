Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority on New Ships, Summer Reservations, and Whale Protections

Steamship Authority officials said they are excited to get their three new vessels into the fleet. General Manager Bob Davis says the M/V Barnstable will start this spring, with the Monomoy and Aquinnah joining by the end of the year. He also says they’ve pulled out all the stops when it comes to technical testing ahead of reservations opening next week for summer trips, starting first with the Head Start program exclusively for island residents. He also discusses how they are responding to concern that potential slow zones enforced by the federal government to protect endangered whales could impact ferry travel.