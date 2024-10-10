You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunfish Rescued In Wellfleet, Bourne

Sunfish Rescued In Wellfleet, Bourne

October 10, 2024

Photo of sunfish rescue in Buttermilk Bay provided by New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance.

BOURNE – The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance recently rescued a group of stranded ocean sunfish on the Upper and Outer Cape.

The Wildlife Alliance responded to four sunfish that got stuck in Wellfleet’s inner harbor. One of them did not survive.

The nonprofit says a crew also rescued a large mola mola in Buttermilk Bay, Bourne.

Officials were hopeful that the stranded sunfish were all able to head south to warmer waters. 

 Volunteers are being sought to join the Wildlife Alliance for future rescues by visiting NECWA.org. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

