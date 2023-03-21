The Cape Symphony’s Passport Concert Headed “Down Under”

HYANNIS – On April 1 and 2 the Cape Symphony will be presenting their “Passport Down Under” concert.

The concert will be conducted by Australian Carolyn Watson and will take the audience on a provocative musical journey that includes rarely performed symphonic music from Australian composers and Aboriginal music created by the world’s pre-eminent didgeridoo musician, William Barton.

Watson is an award-winning Australian conductor, Director of Orchestras at the University of Illinois, Music Director of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra in Indiana, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.

“She’s a brilliant conductor, so talented, a wonderful violinist as well. Educator like myself and I thought that she would be absolutely the right person, not only as a conductor but also as an ambassador for Australia,” said Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director and Conductor, Cape Symphony.

The program includes two original pieces for orchestra and didgeridoo composed and performed by William Barton, as well as a medley of movie music from such Australian classics as Babe, Crocodile Dundee, and Gallipoli.

“The symphony has become a universal playground for writing colorful, beautiful, sensual romantic music and I think in some ways it’s the perfect vehicle for people to experience new kinds of music through the lens of a symphony,” Pak said.

Students ages six to 22 years old are eligible for 50% off individual ticket prices at all Cape Symphony concerts.

To purchase tickets, visit their website.