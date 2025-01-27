New CEO At Duffy Health

HYANNIS – Duffy Health Center in Hyannis is announcing the hiring of Stephanie Wroten as its new chief executive officer.

Wroten replaces Heidi Nelson, who retired after 14 years.

Duffy Health says Stephanie has experience on both the clinical and business sides of public health.

Christine Johnson-Staub, President of the Board of Directors, said, “As a Board, we are confident that Ms. Wroten‘s vision, expertise, track record of innovation, and commitment to collaborative leadership in working with staff, clients, and Board members will lead Duffy into an exciting future. We are so pleased to welcome her to Duffy.”

Stephanie comes to Duffy from Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center in North Carolina where she served as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer. She holds a BS in Nursing, an MS in Forensic Medicine, and an MSN in Nursing – Nurse Educator.