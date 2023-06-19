Unemployment & Job Estimates for Massachusetts

HYANNIS – The total unemployment rate for May in Massachusetts registered at 2.8 percent, which is down 0.3 percentage points from the revised April estimate of 3.1 percent.

Preliminary job estimates, done by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicate that Massachusetts gained approximately 5,700 jobs in the month of May.

The largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in Education and Health Services, Trade, Transportation, and Manufacturing.

May estimates show that over 3.6 million Massachusetts residents were employed and over 100,000 were unemployed.