Verizon Plans Fiber Optic Connections for Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Verizon has announced plans to expand fiber-optic internet connections on Cape Cod.

Officials with the company recently asked the Cape Cod Technology Council to support them in an application for $20 million in federal funding to pay for the expansion, with plans to match the grant.

The money would be awarded through the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, which is also working with Verizon to identify the best locations to start installing fiber optic connections, if approved.

The initiative comes as Cape Cod Commission staff examine internet access across the region, including the difference in accessibility between summer months and the off-season for local businesses.

Though the report is not yet fully finalized, Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper noted a significant decrease in accessibility in the busy season, judging by preliminary findings.

The company competes with Xfinity from Comcast and local service provider OpenCape.