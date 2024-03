It’s a been a busy season for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, even as the summer season looms. CEO Paul Niedzwiecki joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the recent $350 million dollar federal boost going towards the Sagamore and Bourne Bridge replacement project, his appointment to the state taskforce on transportation, a new major rebrand, and planning for tourism on the Cape and Islands region where EV cars are growing but chargers are scarce by comparison.